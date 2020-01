Have your say

A CRASH near Newbridge on the M9 has led to serious delays and a road closure.

The M9 (Westbound) near J1A is currently restricted and motorists have been advised to approach with caution.

The accident happened at about 3.30pm today near J1A.

Passengers currently delayed by the incident have described the traffic as "gridlock" and "very slow moving."

One witness said the crash involved a silver Mercedes and has led to long tail backs on the M9.

More as we have it.