Maid Marian star Howard Lew Lewis ‘killed by the NHS in Edinburgh’ say family

THE FAMILY of the late Maid Marian star Howard Lew Lewis claims he was ‘killed by the NHS’

Lewis, who also appeared in Blackadder, died last week in Edinburgh at Glen House, a community hospital.

His ex-wife spoke to the Evening News last week to pay tribute to the much loved actor, who died age 76.

But now police have launched an investigation into his death after claims from his family that his medication was changed.

Speaking to a Sunday newspaper, Debora Milazzo, 42, alleged: “My dad was killed by the NHS. Justice needs to be done.

“My father kept so strong for so long and it was only the new medication that killed him.”

Known to fans as Lewy, the actor had been in the early stages of dementia, and passed away on 20 January.

He appeared in Blackadder, as well as Maid Marian And Her Merry Men and Brush Strokes.

Medical records, seen by the Mail On Sunday, appear to show that Alfentanil, an opiate 30 times the strength of oral morphine, was pumped through a line in combination with Midazolam, a sedative that prevents the creation of new memories’.

The said that a former NHS senior executive confirmed that ‘this combination of drugs would only be appropriate for a patient “in the terminal phase of a malignant disease”.’

Dr Tracey Gillies, medical director of NHS Lothian Trust, said: ‘Our condolences are with Mr Lewis’ family at this sad time. ‘It would not be appropriate to discuss any details from his medical record. All of the normal procedures, which include informing the Procurator Fiscal of his death have been carried out. If any of the family have concerns or questions they should make contact with us.’ Police for Lothian and The Borders have been contacted.