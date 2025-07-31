M9: Delays for drivers as major motorway restricted after vehicle fire near Falkirk
The M9 is restricted westbound near Falkirk.
Drivers should expect delays following a vehicle fire on the M9, which is restricting westbound traffic.
Traffic Scotland said the M9 westbound between Junction 6 and Junction 7, near Carronshore, Falkirk, was restricted as of 5.30pm on Thursday.
The latest update said drivers should expect delays of 24 minutes, and approach the area with caution.
