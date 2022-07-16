M8: Traffic brought to standstill amid police 'concern for a person'

Traffic has been brought to a standstill on a stretch of the M8 with part of the motorway closed by police due to “concern for a person”.

By Alison Campsie
Saturday, 16th July 2022, 1:16 pm
Updated Saturday, 16th July 2022, 1:43 pm

The motorway was closed in both directions between J3A and J4 (Whitburn), with pictures released by Traffic Scotland around midday showing a long tailback of traffic on eastbound carriageway.

One motorist stuck in the tailback posted on social media: “Currently parked on the #M8 eastbound near Bathgate as its been closed due to a police incident. Avoid at all costs.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Read More

Read More
Edinburgh baggage firm Menzies Aviation condemned as ‘disgrace to the nation’ ov...

Photographs posted on Twitter show drivers leaving their stationary cars as the tailbacks continue.

Blackburn Road into Bathgate has also been closed off while officers attend to the incident.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “There is concern for a person and the road remains closed in both directions”.

An image released by Traffic Scotland shows the extend of the tailbacks on the M8 in the Bathgate and Whitburn area. PIC: Traffic Scotland/Twitter.
TrafficWhitburnPolice ScotlandTwitter