The M8 was closed in both directions this morning due to a police incident.

Police closed the country’s busiest road after an incident between Junctions 5 and 4 earlier this morning.

Posting on Twitter, Traffic Scotland said: “The # M8 is CLOSED to both directions due to a police incident between Junctions 5 and 4.

“Motorists are advised to use alternative route and expect longer than normal journey times.”

Police reopened the road just after 9am. Full details of the incident are not yet known.