M8: Gridlock as call out to 'person of concern' is followed by four-vehicle crash

Traffic ground to a halt on a stretch of the the M8 twice in one afternoon after a police incident was followed by a four-vehicle crash tended to by an air ambulance

By Alison Campsie
Saturday, 16th July 2022, 1:16 pm
Updated Saturday, 16th July 2022, 6:58 pm

The motorway was closed in both directions between J3A and J4 (Whitburn) shortly before noon on Saturday as police were called to a “person of concern” with pictures released by Traffic Scotland showing a long tailback of traffic on eastbound carriageway.

Blackburn Road into Bathgate was also closed while officers attended to the incident.

One motorist stuck in the tailback posted on social media: “Currently parked on the #M8 eastbound near Bathgate as its been closed due to a police incident. Avoid at all costs.”

Photographs posted on Twitter showed drivers leaving their stationary cars as the tailbacks continued.

Around 3.35pm, as traffic started to move slowly once again, misery for motorists continued as the M8 shut in both directions to allow an air ambulance to attend a four-vehicle crash on the eastbound carriageway between J4A and J4.

The westbound carriageway opened around 5pm with eastbound traffic starting to move slowly as the road was cleared.

An image released by Traffic Scotland shows the extend of the tailbacks on the M8 in the Bathgate and Whitburn area. PIC: Traffic Scotland/Twitter.
