The collision happened at J30 at about 5pm on Wednesday.

Both lanes heading westbound on the motorway at J30 are closed while emergency services deal with the ongoing incident.

Traffic Scotland alerted commuters to the crash on Twitter saying traffic in the area is heavy back to J28.

There is no further information at this time.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

Part of M8 has closed following a crash at J30 picture: Traffic Scotland