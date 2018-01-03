Luxury flats for rent in Edinburgh right now

If money is no object and you want to spend some time in the capital, then take a look at these luxurious properties for rent

Howe Street

Looking like something from an interiors magazine, this beautifully designed flat sleeps eight and is located right in the heart of Edinburgh’s New Town.

The accommodation comprises: a spacious hall, living room with feature fireplace and gas fire, a dining area, kitchen, master bedroom with super king bed and feature fireplace, second bedroom with two king size beds, third bedroom with double bed, family bathroom and further shower room.

Howe Street is an enviable location close to independent shops, cafes and restaurants. Stockbridge and the city centre are also very close by.

With a price tag of £6,500 per month, this lovely pad is definitely not for those on a budget.

Simpson Loan

If you think living in a flat means a lack of space, then think again as this two-bed rental in Edinburgh’s sought-after Quartermile has it in spades.

Boasting two double bedrooms, a sun terrace off the open plan lounge, kitchen and dining area with large utility closet, large master bedroom with en-suite shower room and built-in wardrobes, a second, good sized double bedroom with built-in wardrobes and a bathroom.

This flat is available to rent from the 8 January at £2,100 per month,

Castle Street

Live like the A-list in this stunning flat, situated on Edinburgh’s bustling Castle Street, which is available to rent now for £6,000 per month.

Located on the third floor, the flat has a mezzanine reception room that is ideal for entertaining.

Split over two levels, this three bed accommodation has an open plan living room and modern kitchen, double room with en suite bathroom, a twin room with shower en suite and a smaller bedroom perfect for children.

Close by there are all the shops and attractions of the city centre, as well as many local amenities.

Queen Street

£5000 a month can get you a spacious three bedroom flat, which boasts views across Queen Street Gardens and over the Forth. This luxurious pad is available now for short term lets, making it a great space to discover the Capital.

The flat is over two levels and consist of a single bedroom, double bedroom, family bathroom, utility room and open plan living room and kitchen downstairs.

Upstairs is the master bedroom with en suite. This is where tenants may find themselves spending most of their time due to the unparalleled views.

Elton Terrace

If you fancy calling Edinburgh’s West End home (and have plenty of cash to spare) then this four double bedroomed flat is worth looking at.

Currently available at £4,500 per month, the flat is situated on the ground and lower ground floor within a beautiful Georgian building. It is on one of Edinburgh’s most desirable streets thanks to its views of the Dean Gardens and close proximity to the city centre and West End bars and restaurants.

The property can either be entered by the shared hallway entrance at ground level or through the private main door at basement level.

The ground floor comprises of a drawing room and a master bedroom with a Jack and Jill en-suite shower room and one further double bedroom.

Upstairs there is the lower level which comprises of a bright and modern, fully integrated kitchen with island which leads into a garden room/study with underfloor heating. There is direct access from the kitchen to the tranquil private garden. On this level there is also three further double bedrooms (one was used as a dining room previously), two further beautiful bathrooms and the utility room.