Love Island winners Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer to attend Edinburgh TV Festival

Love Island winners Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham will join previous stars from the reality show for an exclusive masterclass at the Edinburgh TV Festival.

Kem Cetinay and Chris Hughes, contestants from the 2017 series, and the programme’s narrator Iain Stirling will also take part in the session.

The masterclass will examine Love Island’s popularity with younger viewers, its use of social media and what its success means for the industry.

The panel will also include ITV’s head of digital channels and acquisitions Paul Mortimer, ITV Studios’ managing director Angela Jain and ITV senior digital producer Chris Younie.

The festival’s advisory chair Phil Edgar-Jones said: “The summer of love continues in Edinburgh as we welcome the stars and makers of Love Island.

“For those leaving the Majorcan villa, fame, fortune and a new media career are just beginning and we’re looking forward to finding out about their new lives, as well as tapping the brains of the producers to unlock the secrets of the show that had everyone from parliamentarians to Paris Hilton talking.”

The dating show, which sees singletons living together in a sun-soaked villa in order to find love and win a cash prize, broke ratings records for ITV2, with 3.6 million viewers tuning in to watch the final.

The series, which debuted in 2015, was also recently praised by ITV boss Carolyn McCall for helping to boost the broadcaster’s advertising profits this year.

US TV network CBS secured the rights to screen Love Island in America.

It is currently shown in eight territories across the world, including Australia, which debuted its first series this year.

Local versions are also being launched in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland in 2018.