Love Island host Caroline Flack found dead aged 40

Caroline Flack has been found dead in her London flat, it has been reported.

The 40-year-old's death comes just weeks before she was due to appear in court on an assault charge, according to The Daily Mail.

The reason for her death has not yet been confirmed.

The paper reports she was banned from contacting her boyfriend, Lewis Burton, after she was charged with his assault in December.

The TV presenter was active on social media earlier this week.

It has been reported her death came the day after her boyfriend contacted her on Instagram.

Ms Flack was arrested following an incident where a man was attacked on December 12.

She was charged with assault by beating.

During an appearance at Highbury and Islington's magistrates court on December 23, Caroline pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault by beating.

She was due to start her trial in March.