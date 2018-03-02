Lothian buses suspend services on all bus routes

Lothian buses have announced that they will continue to suspend all services across the capital with only the Airlink 100 and trams continuing to run.

Posting on their website the firm confirmed that they will be “reviewing the situation after 9am”.

They added: “Please bear with us, we are doing everything we can. Stay safe, stay informed and check our social feeds for the most up to date information.”

They have asked Edinburgh commuters to keep their eyes on the transport company’s social media channels for further updates.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital

Lothian Bus in the snow. Picture; Greg Macvean