Lorry carrying tonnes of lager sheds load on motorway

A lorry carrying more than 20 tonnes of lager has shed its load in West Lothian.

Police were called to the incident close to junction four of the M8 this afternoon after a lorry carrying 21 tonnes of beer shed its load.

Officers helped collect more than 40 kegs of beer at the side of the motorway.

In a tweet, Police Scotland said it was “thirsty work” for the officers on one of the hottest days of the year.

They said: “We attended a call near Junction 4 of the M8 where a toddy had shed its load - 21 tonnes of lager.

“Ironically it was thirsty work for all those involved clearing the road.”

