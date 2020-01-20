Lord Tony Hall steps down as the Director-General of the BBC

Lord Tony Hall is stepping down as the Director-General of the BBC, it has been announced.

In a letter to staff, Lord Hall said he would be standing down in the summer.

He said: "It's been such a hard decision for me. I love the BBC. I'm passionate about our values and the role we have in our country - and what we do globally too.

"If I followed my heart I would genuinely never want to leave. However, I believe that an important part of leadership is putting the interests of the organisation first.

"The BBC has an 11-year Charter - our mission is secure until 2027. But we also have a mid-term review process for the spring of 2022. As I said last week, we have to develop our ideas for both. And it must be right that the BBC has one person to lead it through both stages."

