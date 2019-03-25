Loganair takes to skies with new routes

Scottish airline Loganair today celebrated the launch of new European destinations and its first operations out of Newcastle.

The Glasgow-headquartered carrier commenced services to Brussels and the Norwegian city of Stavanger from Newcastle while north of the Border the first flights between Glasgow and Dusseldorf took to the skies.

The carrier also officially opened its Newcastle base, its second outside of Scotland alongside Norwich. Loganair currently operates more than 1,000 flights every week, with a fleet of 39 aircraft.

Dusseldorf is the airline’s first destination in continental Europe from Glasgow as the carrier stepped in to secure the Dusseldorf route after news that previous operator, Eurowings, was terminating the service.

Jonathan Hinkles, Loganair’s managing director, said: “We’re tremendously proud to be officially starting three new routes on the same day.

“It marks a further extension of our reach in mainland Europe alongside an additional base in the England – our second outside of Scotland.

“The entire team has worked really hard in the build up to these three launches, in what has been an exceptionally busy time for the airline.”