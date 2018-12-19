Loganair takes off with new German connection

Scottish carrier Loganair is spreading its wings with the launch of its first ever service to Germany.

The airline said today that it was commencing daily flights connecting Glasgow with Dusseldorf from 31 March using its newly-acquired Embraer 145 jet aircraft.

Current operator Eurowings is discontinuing its service, which will end on the previous day, with Loganair electing to take on the route.

The Scots carrier said it had been able to secure access to Germany’s third largest airport despite “stiff competition” from intercontinental airlines for scarce runway slots.

Jonathan Hinkles, Loganair’s managing director, said: “Our new Dusseldorf route is Loganair’s first foray into Germany, heralding another significant milestone for the airline as our reach extends into continental Europe.

“We’re now able to carry passengers further and faster since adding Embraer 145 jets into the fleet.”