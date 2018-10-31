Loganair takes off with new Edinburgh routes

Scottish carrier Loganair has unveiled four new routes as part of what is being billing as its largest expansion programme at Edinburgh Airport.

The Glasgow-headquartered airline will introduce regular year-round services to the Norwegian cities of Bergen and Stavanger, to the island of Islay and a seasonal link between the Scottish capital and Guernsey.

Stavanger will become Loganair’s second destination in Norway with four flights each week from Edinburgh – on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. The service connecting Bergen – the “Gateway to the Fjords” – will operate three times each week on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Bergen, Stavanger and Guernsey will each be operated by the airline’s newly acquired 37-seat Embraer 135 jet, the latest addition to its fleet of 30 aircraft. A 34-seat Saab 340 will fly the Edinburgh to Islay route – marking the city’s first ever scheduled air link to the Inner Hebrides.

The new service will commence on 25 March and will initially operate four times each week before building up to a daily service by May, with a morning flight on Saturdays and lunchtime services on the other six days.

The airline is looking to cash in on growth in tourism and business on the island following the opening of new hotels and expansion in the golfing and spirits distillery sectors.

In addition to the new routes for next year, Loganair plans to increase the frequency of flights between Edinburgh and the Isle of Man, adding an extra service on Wednesdays throughout the summer, plus a Saturday flight during the iconic TT race weeks in May and June.

Jonathan Hinkles, the airline’s managing director, said: “I’m delighted to launch four brand new routes from Scotland’s capital, significantly expanding our presence at Edinburgh.

“It marks the first phase of our summer 2019 schedule announcements, and we expect to make more in the coming months across our network.”

Jonathan Rayner, aviation director at Edinburgh Airport, added: “Expanding Loganair’s presence at Scotland’s busiest airport is great news for passengers as it provides greater choice and travel options, something we are always keen to add.

“This expansion will also provide the opportunity to build business links in Norway as well as appeal to those looking for a leisurely break and we’re excited to see these routes develop.”

In June, Loganair revealed that it had fallen almost £9 million into the red following the break-up of its franchise deal with Flybe and subsequent competition. But turnover rose 7 per cent to £110.7m.