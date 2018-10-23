Loganair ramps up global reach

Have your say

Loganair has increased its international connectivity after sealing a partnership agreement with Qatar Airways.

The national carrier of the State of Qatar operates a “hub-and-spoke” network, linking more than 150 destinations from its base at Hamad International Airport.

The so-called interline agreement allows customers in the Loganair Highlands and Islands network to book a single ticket to multi-long haul destinations when connecting through Edinburgh Airport, thus saving on an air passenger duty charge of £78.

Kay Ryan, Loganair’s commercial director, said: “We are pleased that Qatar Airways has chosen to work with Loganair. This is an exciting deal with one of the biggest names in international air travel.”

Qatar Airways group chief executive Akbar Al Baker added: “As our only gateway to the beautiful country of Scotland, Edinburgh is a significant part of the Qatar UK network.”