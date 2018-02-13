Loganair introduces new improved Benbecula to Glasgow services

Scotland’s airline Loganair has announced significant investment in services from Benbecula, with a new timetable designed to improve links to Glasgow.

The new timetable, which starts on March 27, will have morning and afternoon schedules aimed at benefiting the island community in both a personal and business sense.

From Benbecula, flights will now depart at 08:40 on Mondays and Fridays providing a new early morning service to Glasgow; at 11:00 on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, and at 17:30 on all weekdays.

On all weekdays, flights will leave Glasgow at 07:15 and 16:00. This will allow passengers traveling from Benbecula to have six and a half hours in Glasgow on Mondays and Fridays before returning home, and it will now be possible to travel from Glasgow to Benbecula for a full business working day on weekdays.

Loganair commercial director Kay Ryan said: “Services from Benbecula have been historically centred around off-peak timings, but following approaches from the local community we looked at how these services could be improved.

“The outcome of this process is earlier arrival times that facilitate healthcare appointments, business meetings in Glasgow and improved access to onward travel.

“Benbecula is an important destination for Loganair, and we are very pleased to be able to put this new timetable in place.”