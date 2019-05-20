Lloyds creates 500 new jobs in Edinburgh - here's what's available and how to apply

Have your say

Lloyds Banking Group has announced plans to create 500 highly-skilled jobs at a technical hub in Edinburgh.

The group has said that the new facility, which forms part of £3 billion programme, is part of a drive to promote technology careers within the financial sector.

The Scottish Widows' location at Port Hamilton is where the jobs will be based.

It comes as Lloyd’s looks to transform its digital banking experience for Bank of Scotland, Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Scottish Widows customers.

Here are all the details for what the jobs will be and how to apply.

What sort of jobs are available?

The bank is looking to recruit software engineers and data scientists.

Edinburgh is gaining a reputation as a tech hub, and has been hailed as the UK’s fastest growing digital economy outside of London.

The role of the software engineers and data scientists will be to develop new technology for the different banks in the group.

Where will they be based?

The new jobs will be based at the Scottish Widows’ headquarters in the Scottish capital.

The offices are located at Port Hamilton in Morrison Street, a short walk from both Princes Street and Haymarket train station.

When will you be able to apply?

Lloyds is already taking applications for the roles and it is understood that the company will be phasing the new recruits in over the next 18 months.

You can apply to any of the jobs via the Lloyds careers page.