Lloyd Land Rover wins top industry award

Car dealer Lloyd Land Rover has won Land Rover Retail Group of the Year award for the second year running.

The company which has showrooms in Carlisle, Ripon and Kelso, picked up the accolade in recognition of its exceptional customer service and business performance throughout 2017.

The award was presented by Jeremy Hicks, Managing Director of Jaguar Land Rover UK, at a ceremony held in the Lloyd Jaguar Land Rover showroom at Rosehill in Carlisle.

Rob Lindsay, Lloyd Motor Group’s Franchise Director, said they were incredibly proud to have been named ‘Group of the Year’ for the second year running.

“It recognises our continuous efforts to deliver exceptional performance and, most importantly, ensuring our customers’ satisfaction,” he added.

“I believe that having staff who are genuinely proud to represent prestige brands such as Jaguar and Land Rover makes a real difference, and this is reflected in our continued success.”

Bryan Lloyd, Managing Director of Lloyd Motor Group, who said: “We really appreciate Jaguar Land Rover UK’s recognition of our continuous focus on delivering exceptional performance and making our customers’ experience primary focus.”

Part of the family-run Lloyd Motor Group, Lloyd Land Rover is recognised for going the extra mile for its customers.

Lloyd Motor Group is an award-winning organisation which began in 1976 and now has eight franchises across 21 dealerships representing some of the World's leading prestige manufacturers – BMW, Honda, Jaguar, Land Rover, MINI and Volvo, plus BMW Motorrad and Honda Motorcycles.

It currently employs more than 1,200 people at its sites across the northern of England and southern Scotland.