Livingston’s WFS Technologies rolls out Edinburgh research centre

Livingston-based WFS Technologies, which specialises in subsea wireless systems, has strengthened its business development team and outlined plans to expand into Edinburgh.

The firm, whose technology can be applied across a number of industries including renewable energy, defence and aquaculture, said it had bolstered its senior management team with the appointment of Moray Melhuish as commercial director.

He will be based at the West Lothian headquarters and help expand the group’s portfolio of national and international projects.

Meanwhile, the firm plans to establish a research centre in Edinburgh which will be home to its leadership and technology team spanning a range of disciplines including mechanical, software and hardware engineering.

Brendan Hyland, founder and chairman of WFS Technologies, said: “As the company enters a vibrant new era, it is vital that we build on our market position for future global expansion and strengthening our team is fundamental to this.

“We are pleased to have Moray join our team. We have worked with Moray for some years and have great respect for his depth of experience and understanding of the subsea industry.”

Hyland said that creating a research and development hub in the Scottish capital was central to the company’s growth plans. “Just like smart technology has dramatically changed everyday lives, we believe it is the future of the ocean and smart cities industries,” he said.

“Our wireless technologies embrace this ethos and underpin our business success through harnessing next generation innovations such as sophisticated data analytics and artificial intelligence.”