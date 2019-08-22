Lightning strike cut power to Scottish nuclear plant

Have your say

A Scottish nuclear power plant has been affected by a power cut linked to a lightning strike.

Supplies to part of the Dounreay complex in Caithness were disrupted during stormy weather on 17 June, it has been reported.

The plant operators said a short loss of power was experienced to the site near Thurso.

READ MORE: William and Kate catch budget £73 FlyBe flight to Scotland with royal children

Managers confirmed the strike did not directly hit the nuclear power plant.

Back-up supplies also failed as a result of the incident, prompting safety fears to be raised.

It meant that for about one hour there was no power for vital safety systems which monitor radiation and ventilation.

READ MORE: 'Final frontier' of direct flights between London and Sydney moves a step closer

Operators said there had been no risk to people or the environment.

Dounreay is in the process of being decommissioned and the land cleaned up.

The decommissioning work is due to be completed between 2030 and 2033.