Lift off for Edinburgh to Philadelphia flights

A new air connection linking Edinburgh and the US city of Philadelphia has taken to the skies.

The American Airlines flight landed at Scotland’s busiest airport this morning and the summer service is due to operate daily until 26 October. It extends the airport’s reach into North America with flights to Philadelphia, New York, Washington DC, Chicago, Boston and Toronto.

Gordon Dewar, chief executive of Edinburgh Airport, said: “It’s great to welcome Philadelphia to our destinations list, providing yet more choice for passengers who are looking to experience North American and all it has to offer.”

He added: “Edinburgh and Philadelphia are cities steeped in history and culture and providing this direct link will open both of our cities to new markets on both sides of the Atlantic.”