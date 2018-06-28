Lidl plans to create more than 300 Scottish jobs

Supermarket Lidl has announced plans to recruit more than 300 extra staff in Scotland

Up to 40 new jobs will be created at each of the five new stores currently planned across Scotland in Paisley, Dumbarton, Giffnock, East Kilbride and the country’s first Lidl metropolitan store in Edinburgh, in the next 18 months.

At the same time up to 100 posts will be available at the supermarket’s new regional distribution centre at the Eurocentral industrial estate in North Lanarkshire, due to open in 2019.

The roles include operations, maintenance, logisitics and office support.

A further 250 jobs are planned for the future to take the warehouse to full capacity.

More positions will be created in modernised and expanded stores in Glasgow, Motherwell, Aberdeen and Ayr.

Ross Millar, regional director for Scotland at Lidl UK, said he is “delighted to be in a position to create new jobs” and expand the firm’s 2,200 workforce in Scotland.

