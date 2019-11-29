Liberal Democrats will stop Brexit and 'make constitutional chaos stop', says Willie Rennie

Willie Rennie has pledged the Liberal Democrats will stop Brexit and "make the constitutional chaos stop".

Speaking ahead of his party's manifesto launch in Edinburgh on Friday, the Scottish Lib Dems leader claimed by scrapping Brexit issues such as treating mental health and support for childcare could be given greater focus.

Proposals to end fuel poverty in Scotland by 2025, a promise to tackle mental health with the same urgency as physical health and providing 35 hours a week of free care to children from nine-months-old to when they start school will all be part of the manifesto.

Mr Rennie said: "On the front page of our manifesto it says 'Stop Brexit, Stop independence and build a brighter future' and that is what a Liberal Democrat Government will do.

"If we make the constitutional chaos stop we can focus on the issues that really matter to people on a day to day basis.

"That is treating mental health as seriously as physical health, transforming childcare to give families more choice about the way they run their lives and tackling climate change by insulating homes and boosting support for renewables."

He added: "We're putting forward a plan that is radical, credible and progressive.

"Everyone who wants to build a brighter future for Scotland should vote for the Liberal Democrats on December 12."

The party will also set out a pledge of an extra £3.4 billion for the Scottish Government to use for public services, as well as a £10 billion fund for infrastructure investment.

The Scottish Lib Dems said cuts made by the Conservatives to Universal Credit would be reversed, with the party also proposing increased support for small and medium sized businesses, with global corporations expected to pay a fairer share of taxes on profits.