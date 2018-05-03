Liam Gallagher to tell his side of Oasis feud in feature film

Watch out, Noel – Liam Gallagher will tell his life story with “devastating honesty”, from the highs of Oasis to the ongoing feud with his brother, in a documentary feature film.

The producers of Liam Gallagher: As It Was promise the controversial singer will “tell his story in his own words for the first time”.

Now back at the top of the charts as a solo artist, the film tells how the Oasis frontman was “stuck in the shadows of his brother Noel” and “struggled to define his role as a man and an artist, ricocheting between projects whilst fighting his own personal demons”.

READ MORE: Father of Game of Thrones star suspended from Tory party over non-payment of council tax

Liam Gallagher is expected to help sell the film, directed by Charlie Lightening, who has made movies with Bjork, The Rolling Stones and Sir Paul McCartney, to buyers at this month’s Cannes Film Festival.

Liam said: “As It Was is a documentary about my musical comeback.

“It covers the writing and recording of my first solo album, right through to playing it live for the very first time in my hometown of Manchester and around the world.

“I hope you enjoy the film.”

Including interviews with “family, colleagues and collaborators”, the film tells how Liam was “ostracised, lost in the musical wilderness of boredom, booze and bitter legal battles” when Noel quit Oasis in 2009.

The film will climax with Liam back on top, performing a sold-out concert at Finsbury Park next month.

Altitude Film Distribution and Lorton Entertainment will co-distribute the film to cinemas in the UK and Ireland.