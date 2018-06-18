Letters: Why Scottish singer wants to ‘Put a Smile on England’s Face’

Scottish musician Chris Bradley has had a lot of grief after writing a World Cup anthem for England. Here he defends the song and calls for people to relax and go with it.

I’ve had the enlightening experience of some good old-fashioned parochial descent from predictable quarters, following the release of my England World Cup song- ‘Put a Smile on England’s Face.

I’d rather the song itself had gotten the attention, as opposed to my being a Scot, but I’m happy to take it as an opportunity to stick an oar into that recurring and nonsensical saboteur we live with here in Scotland- that is, hatred of the English.

Following my interview on BBC Reporting Scotland, a gaggle of Twitter zombies appeared out of nowhere at high noon, bravely dealing out misery from behind their keyboards onto social media- accountability’s great abyss. It was a reminder of how simple and basic the philosophy of hate can be.

Gladly they don’t speak for the majority of Scots, many of whom have expressed support for the writing of my song, but the reality is that some- not all- of the footballing fraternity in Scotland still harbour a whining and resentful bitterness towards English football.

I find it laughable that some people can go on hating the English when there for all to see is a deeply cultural, social and economic alliance between our two countries. I say all this as a Yes-voting supporter of Scottish Independence, for which there is no current anti-English sentiment obligation. Yes we’ve been wronged by Westminster in the past and notably in the present too, but Westminster is Westminster. You only have to go on Mhairi Black’s Facebook page to read dozens of supporting comments from English people, aghast at the Conservative government’s contempt for Scotland surrounding the EU withdrawal bill and it’s impact on the Scottish devolution agreement. How can we take what goes on in Westminster and paint the whole of England with it? We have to be more sophisticated than that.

(Positive youtube comment- ‘Fantastically catchy song - can’t stop humming this! Why have I never heard this before?? Channels the spirit of ‘66! It’s pumped me up so much I really believe it might be England’s year!﻿‘)

A typical Scottish football bigot fears England winning the world cup on the grounds that they’d have to put up with months or years of exuberant celebrations and so called English arrogance. To that I’d say- just let them enjoy it! Come down off the cross, we could use the wood.

I never thought my England World Cup Song would see the light of day. It’s out there now though, and I send it humbly, with goodwill and support to our friends down south, with the very best of luck, from Scotland.

And yes I will be writing one for Scotland when the time comes!

- Musician Chris Bradley