Letters: SPFL supporters are treated disgracefully

One reader has vented his anger at the split and the cost to supporters and clubs.

I WISH to vent my – and, I believe, the majority of decent supporters – anger at the total farce surrounding the publishing of the Scottish Premier League post-split fixtures.

We all spend a small fortune attending and travelling to our club’s matches and now demand a post-split fixture list that is fair and transparent to all clubs.

The scheduling of the Celtic v Rangers match should meet the above criteria and if the issue with this is crowd disorder due to outdated sectarian hatred which shames Scotland, then it should be played behind closed doors.

It is ridiculous that clubs will be significantly disadvantaged in sporting terms by playing, for example, Rangers three times at Ibrox and also lose massive financial income – will these clubs receive significant compensation?

It is imperative that supporters of all clubs are treated as equals and are certainly not placed at a disadvantage because of Old Firm problems or bias.

Alan Gallagher, Leith.