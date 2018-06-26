Leith pavement 'buckled' by summer heat makes national news

Have your say

Leith’s Newkirkgate Shopping Centre has been given its 15 minutes of fame after appearing on this morning’s edition of Good Morning Britain with Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid.

The iconic shopping centre made national news after the main thoroughfare of the shopping centre buckled under yesterday’s intense heat.

It was featured as part of a report by correspondent Katie Rickett who reported on the current heatwave affecting Britain.

As temperatures soared to as high as 26C yesterday in Edinburgh, locals reported hearing a “popping noise” before the Newkirkgate pavement buckled into a ridge.

There was also no evidence of any disturbance beneath the affected slabs and Scottish Water has found no fault with the water main or pipes.

Police have cordoned off the damaged area.

The cracked pavement was featured on ITV's Good Morning Britain (Photo: ITV)

READ MORE: Mystery as Leith pavement buckles in the heat