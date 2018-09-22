Leith named one of the coolest city neighbourhoods in the world

Have your say

A leading travel magazine has named Leith in their list of the 50 coolest city neighbourhoods in the world.

Time Out magazine cites the rebirth of Leith Theatre as one of “the area’s big success stories” and praises its chippy takeaways and its Michelin-starred restaurants.

The magazine ranked the Edinburgh district in 24th place - ahead of neighbourhoods in Stockholm, Miami, San Francisco, Toronto and Dubai.

READ MORE: Campaigners hand in new petition over Leith battle

The article tells how Leith has shrugged off the “dubious spotlight” it was put under 25 years ago by Irvine Welsh’s Trainspotting, yet it is described as “still a little rough around the edges”.

“That’s balanced against a cultural scene that boasts two Michelin-starred restaurants, loads of incredible bars and a fierce sense of local identity”, the article adds.

The writer recommends restaurant Harmonium for their vegan eats, Teuchter’s Landing for their traditional stovies and great beer and Malmaison for an overnight stay.

Other attractions include Leith Theatre, which has reopened for several events after being locked up for nearly 30 years.

Embajadores in Madrid ranked as the “coolest neighbourhood” on the list where visitors will find “nightlife and street life, street art and high culture, food and people from across the world”.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital