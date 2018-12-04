Leith locals decorate “boring” bare Kirkgate Christmas tree

THOUGHTFUL families in Leith are getting into the festive spirit - by decorating their own community Christmas tree.

One local spotted the bare spruce at Kirkgate and posted on the I Love Leith Facebook page how forlorn it looked.

And so this morning others started dangling donated baubles to the tree as it began to take on an altogether more seasonal feel.

Kelly Lindsay, who helped decorate the tree, said: “I took my red, purple and blue Christmas baubles, gold tinsel and four stockings and decorated the Leith Kirkgate tree and I must say it’s looking rather lovely.

“But that’s not just from me, others have already taken part with a couple up already!”

Their were huge gold bells, a big star, a large white bauble and a named star among the decorations.

“Everyone add on a bauble, or piece of tinsel if you can please on the passing, and all of us make a beautiful 2018 Xmas tree together,” posted Kelly.

Speaking to the Evening News, Kelly explained she wanted to spread even more Christmas cheer: “I thought I’d do this to give the tree some festive sparkle and for others to help themselves to one or two if they haven’t got any at home.

“I also thought of the ones who have no family and will be alone on Xmas day who may want to take a pew on the Kirkgate bench with their own emotional thoughts admiring and enjoying the Xmas tree!

“Our Leith tree was boring and needed some Xmas TLC.”

The gesture was fast drawing praise on social media and the pledge of others to join in.

“Great idea. I’ll put some on too. Good on you,” posted one. And another wrote: “Passed this the other day was nothing on it well done looks so much better.”

