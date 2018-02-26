Leigh Griffiths given parking fine while in court for speeding

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths’ court case was adjourned today - but only after he picked up another penalty on his way to the dock.

The former Hibernian star was due to face trial accused of driving his four-litre, 469 horsepower, Mercedes AMG C63 at 62mph on Dundee’s Kingsway on June 3 last year.

Leigh Griffiths arrived in his Range Rover that had a parking ticket on the windscreen, Picture: SWNS

But the case at Dundee Justice of the Peace court had to be adjourned after Griffiths’ lawyer dumped an 80-page document on prosecutors, minutes before the trial was due to start.

Before he was due to appear in the dock, Griffiths picked up a fine - with a £30 parking fine slapped on his £100,000 Range Rover by Dundee City Council parking wardens.

Griffiths spoke only to confirm his name during a five minute hearing.

Fiscal depute Alan Kempton said that “in the interests of justice” he needed an adjournment to assess the new defence evidence, handed to him only five minutes before the trial was due to start.

JP Muhammad Khalid adjourned the case and ordered Griffiths to appear in court again on May 21 - just two days after the Scottish Cup final where Celtic could complete a second successive treble if they reach the showpiece game.

The charge against Griffiths alleges that on June 3 this year at Kingsway West, Dundee, near the Myrekirk roundabout, Griffiths drove at 62mph in a 50mph zone.