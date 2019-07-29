Leaking dome at National Records of Scotland in Edinburgh causes massive damage to precious historical documents

Some of Scotland’s precious and irreplaceable historical records have been damaged after torrents of rain leaked in through a dome which has needed to be repaired for a number of years.

The damage to a host of documents, including marriage and death certificates dating from the 18th century, occurred last Tuesday night at the National Records of Scotland on Princes Street, following hours of torrential rain and thunder storms swept large parts of Scotland.

The National Records Scotland building on Edinburgh's Princes Street. Picture: Richard Rogerson/Creative Commons 2.0

Former employees said the dome, at the back of the building, had been leaking for many years but that despite it being reported on many occasions by a large number of staff it was not given priority for repair.

Checks carried out since the flood damage have revealed that reports of the leaks had not been forwarded to the relevant department.

It is understood the problem was discovered by the Register of Scotland and staff last Wednesday morning when they turned up for work.

The office went in to “emergency” mode as more leaks had developed.

Staff then spent the rest of the day moving heritage documents from ‘high risk’ areas to safe locations, but it is believed a number of records have been soaked to such an extent they may not be able to be salvaged.

Last Friday civil servants were emailed as a plea went out for volunteers to give their telephone numbers so that they could be contacted at short notice to come in and help safeguard documents if there was more rain at the weekend.