Leader comment: Teenager’s maths genius is a credit to his teachers

While a certain world leader has repeatedly and spuriously claimed he is a “genius”, a 17-year-old from Scotland now has a much stronger claim to the accolade after winning a gold medal at the International Mathematical Olympiad.

Only Agnijo Banerjee, who has just left Grove Academy in Dundee, and one other contestant out of the field of 594 – from more than 100 countries – managed to achieve a perfect score of 42 out of 42.

It was the first time someone from the UK had managed the feat in 24 years.

His father, Dr Subhayu Bandyopadhyay, was fulsome in his praise for the staff at Grove, saying that going to the school had been “one of the very best things which happened in my son’s life”.

While his son’s “natural talent” was obvious from an early age, his teachers had done “everything they could with limited resources to help him” and “without the school he couldn’t have achieved this”.

At a time when teachers are under considerable pressure, Agnijo’s success can perhaps be seen as a tangible sign of the good work they do that all too often goes unnoticed.

