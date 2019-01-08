Launch of survey firm aiming at energy trade

Two former directors of an engineering firm sold to Amec in 2014 have launched a specialist surveying company offering “innovative” dimensional control and laser scanning survey services to the oil and gas, petrochemical and nuclear industries.

Tom Bryce, co-founder of Scopus Engineering, and Alan Bell, who was operations director at the firm for 18 years, have joined forces to become equal partners in Survey 3D International.

Survey3di, headquartered in Aberdeen, offers a “completely independent” dimensional control and laser scan surveying service to the onshore and offshore energy industry.

Bryce highlighted the duo’s 75-plus years’ experience in the dimensional control and laser scanning industry. “There is currently a gap in the market for a purely independent surveying company, and we are already experiencing high demand for our services, both in the North Sea and internationally,” he said.

Bell added that they see “huge” potential in the decommissioning sector “due to our innovative approach providing real time understanding of [its] assets allowing informed accurate planning decisions to be made”.