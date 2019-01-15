Last day of mild weather before Arctic blast pelts Scotland with snow and sleet

After a mild winter, Scotland needs to ready itself for a serious drop in temperature

Conditions will be moderate across the country today (15 Jan), with highs of around 10C and a minimum temperature of 6C. But tomorrow will see temperatures cool considerably, as a blast of Arctic air causes freezing temperatures and wintry conditions.

According to the Met Office, tonight Scotland will be “mainly dry with a few clear spells across the east through the evening and overnight, otherwise mostly cloudy with patchy rain becoming more persistent and occasionally heavy in the west. Minimum temperature 3C.”

Tomorrow should bring “a cloudy morning with outbreaks of occasionally heavy rain. The rain clears to showers for the afternoon with sunny spells developing.

“The showers turn increasingly wintry as northwesterly winds strengthen.”

The Met Office outlook for Thursday to Saturday shows that “snow showers in east and northerly winds soon ease on Thursday with long sunny spells developing.

“Then mainly dry with clear or sunny spells through Friday and Saturday with overnight frosts.”

For the Highlands and Eilean Siar region, “heavy snow showers and cold northerly winds [are expected], with sunny spells developing through Thursday,” said the Met Office.

Long-term forecast

Looking ahead to this weekend and the remainder of the month, the Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 19 Jan to Monday 28 Jan explains that “outbreaks of rain, sleet and some snow are likely to move slowly south and eastwards on Saturday, but tending to become lighter and more patchy as they do so.

“Sunday looks generally quiet, with a good deal of dry and bright weather. Thereafter, it looks set to remain mainly on the cold side, but also unsettled and sometimes windy, with gales possible in the north.

“Any milder spells will tend to be brief, and associated with longer spells of rain. The rain could turn to snow at times, particularly across northern, central and eastern areas, especially later in this period.

“Some drier, brighter spells are likely, perhaps with snow showers, during such spells, frost could become widespread and severe.”