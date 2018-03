Have your say

A large fire has broken out at a business in Barrhead this morning.

Firefighters are tackling the blaze on Blackbyres Road in East Renfrewshire.

The incident was reported about 4:45am.

The blaze is understood to have started at Leggat Plant Limited.

No casualties have been reported from the fire.

Leggat Plant Limited – a plant and machinery hire firm – has been running for 140 years.