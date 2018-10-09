Landslide closes A83 at Rest and Be Thankful in Argyll

The A83 is currently closed in both directions to allow teams to assess a landslip at the Rest and Be Thankful.

It comes amid the Met Office yellow "be aware" warning for rain which will remain in force until midnight tonight.

The debris has been caught in one of the specially designed landslip mitigation fences across the bottom of the slope above the A83 carriageway, however a full safety and geotechnical assessment needs to be completed in the area as a precaution before the road can reopen.

BEAR Scotland operatives and a specialist subcontractor are on site looking at the possibility of opening the Old Military Road diversion route, however this will depend on a full geotechnical assessment determining the safety of this option.

The standard incident diversion route, which is about 60 miles, is being put in place while the assessment takes place as a precaution.

The Met Office warned yesterday that the west of Scotland would feel the brunt of the rain today, with the east of the country staying drier.

More disruption is expected across the country on Friday with strong gales of up to 80mph expected.