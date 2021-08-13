Two children sustained minor injuries after the Runaway Timber Train broke down at the Landmark Adventure Park in Carrbridge, near Aviemore, on Thursday morning.

Police Scotland said the children were treated at the scene after the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is understood that six other people were assessed by paramedics on scene.

The emergency services were called to the Landmark Adventure Park in Carrbridge on Thursday morning.

Emails were later sent to those who visited the attraction on Thursday, according to the Press & Journal.

It reads: “We are getting in touch with you as our records shows that you were due to visit the park today.

“As you may already be aware, there was a mechanical fault on the rollercoaster this morning which caused it to come to a halt on the track.

“We are looking to get in touch with all the passengers who were onboard the rollercoaster at the time this occurred.”

Following Thursday's indicent, a spokesman for Landmark Adventure Park said: “We can confirm that there was an incident on the Runaway Timber Train today, which resulted in the train coming to a halt at ground level.

“All passengers were safely and immediately evacuated, but emergency services were deployed as a precautionary measure.

“No serious injuries have been reported and, as far as we’re aware, nobody has been taken to hospital.

“The rollercoaster will remain closed while a thorough investigation into the incident is carried out. The rest of the park remains open as normal.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.