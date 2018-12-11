Labour veteran Dennis Skinner accused of calling SNP MP ‘a piece of s**t’

Veteran left-wing Labour politician Dennis Skinner has been accused of calling an SNP MP a ‘piece of s**t’ amid a deepening row between the two parties over how to tackle Theresa May over Brexit.

The SNP’s Stewart McDonald claimed in a tweet that Mr Skinner - who is famed for his outspoken approach in the House of Commons - had insulted him in an emergency debate on the Government’s delayed Brexit vote.

Glasgow South MP Mr McDonald tweeted: “A new parliamentary habit seems to be forming, whereby any time an SNP MP sat behind Dennis Skinner verbalises any frustration about what Jeremy Corbyn says, he angrily turns round to tell us off.

“He has just turned round and called me a ‘piece of shit’. He has become a thug.”

Mr Skinner, who has been the MP for Bolsover in Derbyshire since 1970, previously clashed with the SNP when they were accused of trying to take over his customary seat in the Commons when their number of MPs swelled in 2015.

He now sits in the front bench often occupied by SNP leader in Westminster Ian Blackford.

The SNP and Labour have clashed over the latter’s failure to table a no confidence motion in Theresa May’s government.

Mr Skinner has been suspended from the Commons on several occasions, including when he called David Cameron ‘dodgy’ and made allegations about George Osborne taking cocaine.

He is also famed for quips at the state opening of parliamentary ahead of the Queen’s Speech.

Stewart McDonald told the Scotsman: “It’s becoming an almost daily occurrence.

“The most minor criticism or even suggestion that Corbyn isn’t getting something right leads to increasingly angry and abusive chastising from him. He is a romanticised thug.”

Mr Skinner’s office has been approached for comment.