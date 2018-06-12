Labour spin doctor speaks about his depression in new BBC film

Alastair Campbell will see whether “radical new treatments” can stop his depression in a new film for BBC2.

Tony Blair’s former spin doctor has made Depression And Me after experiencing crippling bouts of depression for most of his life.

He said: “I’ve been on antidepressants for years and years and none of them can stop it.

“I want to understand my depression and find out if modern science has any better ways of treating it. I’m hoping there’s something out there that can help me lead a happier life.”

Campbell said: “I feel we are nearing a tipping point in the battle to demolish the stigma and taboo surrounding mental illness and TV is a very good medium for bringing these issues right out into the open.”

He added: “My worry is that we are winning the battle for better awareness but losing the battle for the services we need.”

The programme will be shown as part of BBC Two’s science strand Horizon later this year.

BBC2 controller Patrick Holland said of the programme, to be shown later this year: “This is a subject that affects families across the UK, and I would like to thank Alastair for this frank and important exploration of the impact of mental health conditions on us all.”

The film will also see Campbell’s “depression through the eyes of family members”, particularly his partner Fiona Millar.

Campbell said he wanted to “get out there” to see what progress had been made in science and research.

