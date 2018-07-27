Knives and baton seized from teenage boy at Edinburgh Airport

Border Force have seized a number of knives and a baton from a 16-year-old boy returning from holiday in Prague.

The teenager was travelling with his mother and grandmother when officers stopped them at Edinburgh Airport on Wednesday, 25 July.

Officers carried out a search of the family’s hold luggage and discovered an extendable baton, a butterfly knife, three flick knives and a folding knife.

The 16-year-old, from the Aberdeenshire area, claimed they were his and that he had bought them as souvenirs of his trip.

Murdo MacMillan, Deputy Director Border Force North, said: “Detections like this demonstrate how Border Force officers are at the forefront of the fight to protect UK communities and individuals from dangerous or offensive weapons. These types of knives glamorise violence and can cause devastating damage — they have no place whatsoever in our society.”

The family were allowed to continue their journey after the weapons were seized and warnings issued. The knives and baton will now be destroyed.

Anyone with information about activity they suspect may be linked to smuggling should call the hotline on 0800 59 5000.

