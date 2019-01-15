KLM to ramp up Aberdeen-Amsterdam connections to five-a-day

Airline KLM is to increase flights from Aberdeen International Airport to Amsterdam Schiphol this summer.

From May, the Dutch carrier will operate an additional daily flight to Amsterdam, increasing the number of services to Amsterdam to five a day.

This will be effective during the months of May, June, September and October. As a result of the extra frequency, an additional 20,000 seats have gone on sale, increasing capacity by about 10 per cent on the route.

Aberdeen International Airport boss Steve Szalay said: “We warmly welcome KLM’s decision to expand its presence here at the airport.

“With more than an additional 20,000 seats available for passengers to purchase, this is a real shot in the arm for us as we enter an exciting period, as our terminal transformation project is on course for completion in the autumn.”