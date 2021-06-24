The five-vehicle crash happened at around 5.30pm on Thursday June 24 on the Kingston Bridge in Glasgow.

Emergency services were in attendance.

Police Scotland confirmed that there were no injuries and drivers exchanged numbers.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.30pm on Thursday, 24 June, we received a report of a five vehicle crash on the M8 at the Kingston Bridge northbound. Emergency services are in attendance.”

Traffic Scotland has said that all lanes that were previously closed as a result of incident have now been cleared.

However, reported that traffic is queuing on approach back to Junction 14 and will take a while to ease.

