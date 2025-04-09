Kilwinning fire: Fire crews tackle large blaze at Scottish recycling centre

"Motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

nw

Firefighters have been called to a large blaze at a recycling centre.

Six fire engines are at the scene of the fire on Byrehill Place, Kilwinning, North Ayrshire , on Wednesday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huge plumes of smoke have been seen billowing from Fenix Battery Recycling, a year after a fire at the site in April 2024 .

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) asked neighbours to keep their doors and windows closed.

Read more here: Scotland confirm head coach appointment as Olympic coach agrees deal

A spokesperson for SFRS said: "We were alerted at 12.42pm on Wednesday to reports of a large fire within a recycling centre on Byrehill Place, Kilwinning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Operations control has mobilised six fire appliances to the scene and firefighters are working to extinguish the flames.

"There are currently no reported casualties.

"As a precaution, members of the public are being asked to avoid the area and close windows and doors if affected by smoke."

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "Emergency services are in attendance at a fire in West Byrehill Industrial Estate, Kilwinning, North Ayrshire .

"Motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area.