Kilwinning fire: Fire crews tackle large blaze at Scottish recycling centre
Firefighters have been called to a large blaze at a recycling centre.
Six fire engines are at the scene of the fire on Byrehill Place, Kilwinning, North Ayrshire , on Wednesday afternoon.
Huge plumes of smoke have been seen billowing from Fenix Battery Recycling, a year after a fire at the site in April 2024 .
Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) asked neighbours to keep their doors and windows closed.
A spokesperson for SFRS said: "We were alerted at 12.42pm on Wednesday to reports of a large fire within a recycling centre on Byrehill Place, Kilwinning.
"Operations control has mobilised six fire appliances to the scene and firefighters are working to extinguish the flames.
"There are currently no reported casualties.
"As a precaution, members of the public are being asked to avoid the area and close windows and doors if affected by smoke."
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "Emergency services are in attendance at a fire in West Byrehill Industrial Estate, Kilwinning, North Ayrshire .
"Motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area.
"Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is advising people in nearby houses to keep windows and doors closed."
Comments
