Kilted yoga star raise a glass to Burns at Edinburgh Zoo

Kilted yogi Finlay Wilson raises a glass to the bard among the Giant Lanterns of China at Edinburgh Zoo.

And in the spirit of this month’s celebrations of the national poet, a hot toddy will be served to those who wear their kilt to the Oriental-themed illuminations next Thursday and Friday (January 25 and 26).

Kilted Yoga star Finlay Wilson limbers up for Burns Night at the Giant Lanterns of China display at Edinburgh Zoo. PIC: Contributed.

Unlike Wilson, visitors won’t be expected to go without their top at the zoo’s winter event.

The zoo’s illuminated trail features 450 stunning lanterns including giant pandas, a 115-foot Chinese dragon and an enormous illuminated garden filled with plant life and insects.

Ahead of the Burns celebrations, Wilson, a trained yoga teacher, could be seen in pose by the golden lion tamarin monkey and meditating amongst the lotus flowers.

In further homage to the bard, Burns-inspired fare will served at the food stalls on the trail alongside the traditional Chinese menu.

Wilson, 30, from Dundee, became an internet sensation after his topless Kilted Yogi videos reached a worldwide audience.

He has since shared his moves in his recent book, Kilted Yoga, Yoga Laid Bare.

