Key target for A&E waiting times ‘not met for a year’, data shows

A key target for accident and emergency waiting times has not been met for a year, official figures show.

The Scottish Government’s benchmark for 95% of A&E patients to be either admitted, transferred or discharged in four hours was last met in the week ending July 30 last year.

The Scottish Liberal Democrats called for urgent action after highlighting the failure.

The party’s health spokesman, Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP, accused the SNP of “mismanagement” and said more resources were needed for the NHS and social care sector.

He said: “Patients and staff have no reason to have confidence in a Government which hasn’t been able to meet its own targets for a year and which, despite near weekly warnings, hasn’t been able to turn this situation around.

“The time for action is now. A year of stalling and failing has to prompt change.

“Staff are pressured, overworked and underpaid. The social care system is under strain and mental health services are horrendously deficient.

“All of this piles more pressure on A&E, either by increasing the number of referrals or by interrupting the flow of patients onwards to other services.

“The new Health Secretary must make an immediate move to sort it.”