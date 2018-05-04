Key events that brought HIV hairdresser Daryll Rowe to justice

Here are the key events in the Daryll Rowe case.

2015

- April - Daryll Rowe is diagnosed with HIV.

- October - The 26-year-old moves to Brighton, East Sussex, after speaking to men who live in the city on gay dating app Grindr.

- October to February 2016 - Rowe meets and has sex with eight different men in Brighton.

2016

- February 5 - Sussex Police arrest and question the hairdresser in Brighton when sexual health clinic staff raise concerns after two patients contracting HIV provide similar descriptions of the person they had sex with.

Rowe denies being HIV positive or knowing the two men. He is released on bail until April and told to stay out of Sussex.

- February 23 - Police and health officials publish a warning, urging gay men in Brighton and Hove to get tested if they had sex with a “a man in his 20s with a Scottish accent”. Another victim comes forward.

- May - Officers question Rowe again when he answers bail in Berwick-upon-Tweed, Northumberland. By this time they have his medical records and know he has lied about being HIV positive. He is re-bailed twice until November.

- November - Rowe goes on the run. Sussex and Northumbria police forces launch a manhunt. He is found at the home of another man in Wallsend, North Tyneside, and is arrested.

Officers are handed his rucksack, which is found to contain condoms which were tampered with before being placed back in the packet. Rowe is remanded in custody.

- December - Police charge Rowe with seven counts of causing grievous bodily harm and one count of attempting to do so. He appears in custody at Newcastle Crown Court on Boxing Day and the case is transferred to Lewes Crown Court.

2017

- February - Rowe denies the charges, which are amended several times over the coming months as more victims come forward and their HIV status changes.

- October - By the time Rowe stands trial he faces allegations from 10 men. During the proceedings the indictment is amended for a final time, to reflect five charges of grievous bodily harm with intent and five of attempting to do so.

- November - Rowe is convicted of all ten charges by the jury panel of seven women and five men.

2018

- April 18 - Rowe is sentenced to life with a minimum term of 12 years.

- May 2018 - Rowe pleads guilty to four counts against him in Edinburgh