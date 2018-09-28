Kevin Bridges Hydro show to clash with Betfred Cup semi-finals

Comedian Kevin Bridges is playing the SSE Hydro on the same day as two major Betfred Cup ties take place at Hampden Park.

On 28 October the Clydebank-born funnyman takes to the stage for the last of 19 dates at the SSE Hydro for his Brand New Tour.

In an unprecedented move, the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) confirmed on Thursday that two Betfred Cup semi-final games would be played at Hampden Park within hours of each other.

Both football matches are scheduled to take place at the national stadium on Sunday 28 October - the same day as Kevin Bridges plays the Hydro.

In the first match, Aberdeen kick-off against Rangers at 12 noon, before Hearts take on Celtic at 7.45pm.

Each match could see more than 100,000 people descend on the Mount Florida area that afternoon, with a high potential for violence due to the nature of the rivalries between the four teams.

The decision by the SPFL to host both matches on the same day has sparked mass criticism from football fans of all colours.

ScotRail have come out and said that the controversially-arranged fixtures present a “significant logistical challenge”.

The rail operator also admitted on Friday that they were not consulted by the SPFL about the decision to host both Betfred Cup matches on the same day.

Bridges’ show, which is expected to welcome a 13,000 sell out crowd, is scheduled to begin just 15 minutes after the Hearts-Celtic tie.

With so many thousands of people expected to travel in and out of Glasgow on the same day, the three events could see transport services stretched to their absolute limits.

