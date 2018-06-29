Kenny Miller set to be named Livingston player-manager

Kenny Miller is set to be named as the new player-manager of Livingston.

The former Rangers striker has been locked in talks with the West Lothian outfit for the past two weeks.

The 38-year-old had been a reported target for Aberdeen, St Mirren and former club Hibs, but is understood to have agreed a deal to succeed David Hopkin as well as prolonging his playing career.

Hopkin left the club after securing promotion to the Scottish Premiership via the play-offs, after seeing off Dundee United and Partick Thistle.

Livingston are expected to unveil Miller on Saturday, but an announcement is expected to be made later tonight.